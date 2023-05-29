Ron DeSantis Trashes Debt-Ceiling Deal Touted by GOP
‘CAREENING TOWARD BANKRUPTCY’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis eviscerated fellow Republicans on Monday for striking a “totally inadequate” debt-ceiling deal he claims has the U.S. “careening toward bankruptcy.” DeSantis took issue with the “massive amount of spending” that’s been proposed to raise the federal debt ceiling, saying “$4 trillion of increases”—an estimation on how much would be added to the nation’s $31 trillion debt—is too much. DeSantis said the U.S. has been on a trajectory of more federal spending since the pandemic—a cycle that’s not sustainable for the country in the long term. The deal, spearheaded by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has split the GOP, with allies arguing the deal gave few concessions to Democrats, while others have threatened to withhold their vote because enough spending wasn’t cut. DeSantis’ fiery statements, made in a brief Fox News hit, was a direct criticism of McCarthy—a possible return shot at the congressman after McCarthy criticized DeSantis for not toning down his dizzying culture war feud with Disney.