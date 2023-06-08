CHEAT SHEET
    DeSantis Uses A.I. Generated Images of Trump Embracing Fauci in New Ad

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Ron DeSantis is turning to A.I. in his war of words with Donald Trump. In a new campaign ad, the Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful deploys several A.I.-generated images to attack the former president, renewing fears about the use of the technology to spread misinformation. The ad, posted to Twitter by DeSantis’ rapid response team, criticizes Donald Trump for not firing Anthony Fauci, his former chief medical advisor and head of the administration’s COVID-19 response. The ad features a collage that mixes A.I.-generated pictures of Trump and Fauci embracing with real photographs of the two men together. In one of the more unsettling pictures, the former president appears to be planting a kiss on Fauci’s nose. The ad comes as the competition between Trump and DeSantis escalates, with the Florida governor fighting to unseat Trump as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

