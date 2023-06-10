CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis Vows to Undo Fort Bragg Name Change
Ron DeSantis threw some red meat into a crowd in North Carolina on Friday: a promise to change the name of the newly rechristened Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg, which honors a Confederate general. “It’s an iconic name and an iconic base, and we’re not going to let political correctness run amok in North Carolina,” he said. The military installation’s previous namesake, Braxton Bragg, notably fought against the U.S. military. It’s one of several U.S. bases to drop the names of Confederate leaders from their titles.