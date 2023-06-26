DeSantis Wants to End Birthright Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants
‘NO EXCUSES’
In his first major policy proposal as a presidential hopeful, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday rolled out an aggressive immigration and border security policy titled “No Excuses.” The plan, which he laid out in a speech in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass, included echoes of former President Donald Trump, including the end of birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants and the construction of a wall along the southern border. “If somebody were breaking into your house to do something bad, you would respond with force. Yet why don’t we do that at the southern border?” he said at a post-speech press conference, promising that “the cartels” would end up “stone cold dead” if they tried to “run product into this country.” Speaking to the crowd of around 100 people at Eagle Pass, according to CNN, DeSantis agreed with a man who compared mass undocumented migration to “an act of war” that similarly necessitated a military response.