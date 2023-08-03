Ron DeSantis Weirdly Loves to Talk About ‘Slitting Throats’
STOP SAYING THAT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bizarre social interactions have been on full display during his 2024 presidential run. That weirdness was front and center on Sunday, when DeSantis disturbingly vowed to “start slitting throats” as soon as he took office. “We’re going to have all of these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said at a barbecue campaign event in New Hampshire. Strangely enough, it’s not the first time DeSantis has said such a thing. Last month, he blurted it out when discussing how he’d pick a secretary of defense. “You know, they may have to slit some throats,” DeSantis said in the interview with far-right outlet Real America’s Voice. It’s an odd phrase to have in one’s repertoire—particularly for a man facing allegations of overseeing torture at Guantanamo Bay.