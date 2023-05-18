Ron DeSantis Will Officially Announce 2024 Race Next Week, Reports Say
FINAL COUNTDOWN
Ron DeSantis is finally set to formally launch his 2024 presidential campaign next week, according to reports. The Florida governor will make his long-awaited announcement as Republican fundraisers gather in Miami, with official paperwork declaring his candidacy expected to be filed on May 25. His campaign comes after the end of a Florida legislative session this month in which he burnished his hard-right credentials by dialing up restrictions on discussing gender in schools, scrapped diversity programs at colleges, cracked down on illegal immigration, and signed a six-week abortion ban into law. The governor’s declaration will also follow TV adverts run by a pro-DeSantis super PAC, PAC Never Back Down, criticizing Donald Trump—currently DeSantis’ main rival for the Republican nomination.