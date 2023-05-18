CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ron DeSantis Will Officially Announce 2024 Race Next Week, Reports Say

    FINAL COUNTDOWN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Ron DeSantis attends a press conference before he signs five state house bills into law at Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, Florida, U.S. May 17, 2023.

    Octavio Jones/Reuters

    Ron DeSantis is finally set to formally launch his 2024 presidential campaign next week, according to reports. The Florida governor will make his long-awaited announcement as Republican fundraisers gather in Miami, with official paperwork declaring his candidacy expected to be filed on May 25. His campaign comes after the end of a Florida legislative session this month in which he burnished his hard-right credentials by dialing up restrictions on discussing gender in schools, scrapped diversity programs at colleges, cracked down on illegal immigration, and signed a six-week abortion ban into law. The governor’s declaration will also follow TV adverts run by a pro-DeSantis super PAC, PAC Never Back Down, criticizing Donald Trump—currently DeSantis’ main rival for the Republican nomination.

    Read it at Washington Post