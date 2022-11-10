Ron Johnson After Thanking Hannity: Media ‘Completely’ Against Me
BOO HOO
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose slim re-election was likely aided by his frequent appearances on ally Sean Hannity’s primetime show, expressed his appreciation Wednesday for the support of the Fox News host and his viewers, and then immediately whined about how the press “completely” opposed him. Hannity, perhaps concerned about the closeness of the race, asked Johnson, “What happened there?” Johnson first replied, “I want to thank you and your audience for the support you gave to my campaign. It really was crucial.” He then claimed there were several factors at play, one of which was how “the media is completely allied against us.” The “education system,” he added, was as well. The 2020 election-denier and conspiracy theory amplifier also accused Democrats of “lying.”