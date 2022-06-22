Ron Johnson Caught Pretending to Be on a Call to Dodge Reporters After Jan. 6 Hearing
After explosive revelations about his staffers’ behavior were revealed at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) appeared to fake a phone call to avoid taking questions from reporters as he walked away from the Capitol. “I’m on the phone right now,” Johnson said to NBC News’ Frank Thorp V in reply to a question. “No you’re not,” Thorp replied. “I can see your phone. I can see your screen.” Johnson carried on holding the phone to his ear for a few more seconds before giving up the rouse and engaging with reporters. He was facing questions after it emerged that his chief of staff texted an assistant to Mike Pence to offer an “alternate slate of electors” backing Trump before Congress officially certified the 2020 election results.