Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Caught on Camera Calling Climate Change ‘Bullshit’
DEEP IN DENIAL
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has repeatedly denied being a climate-crisis denier—so he should have probably thought twice before making this ridiculous comment on camera. CNN’s KFile has uncovered video of the Wisconsin Republican telling a laughing audience that he believes the climate crisis is “bullshit.” Johnson can be heard saying: “I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is, as Lord Monckton said, bullshit.” The tape shows him mouthing the expletive rather than saying it out loud. Lord Monckton is a right-wing British aristocrat known for climate denialism and homophobia. In a statement, Johnson said: “My statements are consistent. I am not a climate-change denier, but I also am not a climate-change alarmist. Climate is not static. It has always changed and always will change.” Johnson is wrong—there is an overwhelming scientific consensus that the climate crisis is manmade.