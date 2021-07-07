CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Caught on Camera Calling Climate Change ‘Bullshit’

    DEEP IN DENIAL

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    CNN/Vimeo/Gordon Lang

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has repeatedly denied being a climate-crisis denier—so he should have probably thought twice before making this ridiculous comment on camera. CNN’s KFile has uncovered video of the Wisconsin Republican telling a laughing audience that he believes the climate crisis is “bullshit.” Johnson can be heard saying: “I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is, as Lord Monckton said, bullshit.” The tape shows him mouthing the expletive rather than saying it out loud. Lord Monckton is a right-wing British aristocrat known for climate denialism and homophobia. In a statement, Johnson said: “My statements are consistent. I am not a climate-change denier, but I also am not a climate-change alarmist. Climate is not static. It has always changed and always will change.” Johnson is wrong—there is an overwhelming scientific consensus that the climate crisis is manmade.

    Read it at CNN