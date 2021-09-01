Sen. Ron Johnson Caught on Hidden Camera Blaming Trump for 2020 Defeat
‘THAT’S WHY HE LOST’
It’s a good thing that Donald Trump takes constructive criticism so well. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress, has been caught on camera blaming the ex-president for his election defeat. Johnson made the frank admission to a liberal activist who pretended to be a conservative while she chatted with the senator at a Milwaukee GOP event. The activist pretended she believed the conspiracy theory that voter fraud was to blame for Trump’s defeat in Wisconsin, but Johnson said he disagreed. “There’s nothing obviously skewed about the results,” he said in the footage. “If all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won. He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost.”
Asked about the clip by The Washington Post, Johnson complained about the “supposed undercover recording by a Democrat political operative” and said his comments were consistent with his public statements. However, the senator still backs an audit of the election results in Wisconsin.