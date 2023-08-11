Ron Johnson Says COVID Was ‘Pre-Planned’ in Batsh*t Fox News Rant
HUH?
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) went on an epic fear-mongering rant on Friday, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that COVID-19 was “pre-planned” by unnamed elites with the goal of taking away human rights. “This is all pre-planned by an elite group of people,” Johnson said when discussing the pandemic and vaccines with the right-wing TV host, adding that this group wants “to take total control over our lives.” Of course, Johnson failed to mention a single member of this “elite group” that has such an influence over the nation, and suggested no motive for them wanting to take “total control” over our lives and freedoms, either. But apparently, according to the senator, the group is already accomplishing their goals “bit by bit.” “They do it by massive government spending, increasing the size of government, taking over the WHO,” he said.