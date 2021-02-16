Sen. Ron Johnson Tries to Downplay Capitol Riot: It Was Just a Bunch of Idiots
NICE TRY
One police officer was killed in last month’s riot at the Capitol—other officers were clubbed with metal flagpoles and baseball bats, and some had bear mace sprayed directly in their faces. Not only that, but officials have said that guns, bombs, and Molotov cocktails were seized from the rioters that day. But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) seems to think everyone is overreacting a bit. Speaking on WISN on Monday, Johnson said: “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me... When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?” He also claimed that Democrats had “selectively” edited videos to make it seem like Vice President Mike Pence and other elected officials were in more danger than they were when the fled the rioters. Johnson concluded: “If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots.” The senator, one of Trump’s most loyal allies, also boasted that he was “literally never afraid” during the pro-Trump insurrection.