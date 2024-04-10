Biden’s Ex-Chief of Staff Really Wants Him to Stop Talking About Bridges
VENT SESH
Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain privately said President Joe Biden “is out there too much talking about bridges” and should focus on consumer prices instead. “He does two or three events a week where he’s cutting a ribbon on a bridge. And here’s a bridge,” Klain said at an event Tuesday night hosted by the quarterly publication Democracy: A Journal of Ideas, according to audio obtained by Politico. In a followup interview with Politico, he defended Biden’s record but didn’t back down from his central critique of the president’s campaign focusing too much on previous accomplishments rather than looking to the future. “He’s not a congressman,” Klain said at another point during Tuesday’s event. “He’s not running for Congress. I think it’s kind of a fool’s errand. I think that [it] also doesn’t get covered that much because, look, it’s a fucking bridge. Like it’s a bridge, and how interesting is the bridge? It’s a little interesting but it’s not a lot interesting.”