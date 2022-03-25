Ron Wyden Demands Clarence Thomas Recuse Himself From Jan. 6 Cases Over Wife’s Texts
‘INCREASINGLY CORRUPT’
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) insisted on Friday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was just released from the hospital, should recuse himself from any cases involving the Jan. 6 attack or the 2024 election after texts showed his wife was actively involved in attempts to overturn the election. Wyden cited a Thursday report by The Washington Post and CBS News that revealed 29 texts between Ginny Thomas, the justice’s wife, and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which Ginny Thomas urged Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election. The justice was the lone dissent in a decision to turn over Trump records to the Jan. 6 committee in January, a conflict of interest Wyden said that a person “with an ounce of commonsense could see.” “In light of new reporting from numerous outlets, Justice Thomas’ conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt,” Wyden wrote. “Justice Thomas participated in cases related to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig and then overturn the 2020 election, while his wife was trying to do the same.”