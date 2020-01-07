Billionaire Businessman Ronald Burkle’s Son Found Dead in Home at 27
Andrew Burkle, the son of billionaire businessman Ronald Burkle, was found dead on Monday night at age 27 in his Beverly Hills home, People reported. His family wrote in a statement that he will be remembered as a “young man full of life.” “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his family wrote. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.” Authorities confirmed that Andrew had died Monday night after police received a call about an “unconscious male,” a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department told People.
His 67-year-old father—co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies and co-owner of the Penguins hockey team—reportedly rushed to the scene after he received the news. Burkle, who was an entrepreneur and producer with In Good Company Films in Los Angeles, is survived by his father Ron, mother Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr, and brother John Burkle. “Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work,” his family’s statement read.