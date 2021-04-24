Miami Police Power Couple Suspended After Alleged DUI Crash Cover Up
SUSPICIOUS
Two top-ranking Miami police officers, who happen to be married to each other, have been suspended after being accused of covering up a car crash, the Miami New Times reports. Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and high-ranking Commander Nerly Papier were put on paid leave on Friday. The Miami Police Department did not give a reason but the Miami New Times reports that it comes three weeks after an anonymous email sent to the head of the department accused Ronald of covering up a crash for his wife. The email alleged Nerly was “under the influence of control substances” when she crashed a police car and kept driving it on its rims back to the police department, before calling her husband.
The New Times verified that Nerly was involved in a crash the same day that the email alleged, and that it wasn’t reported until five hours later, a violation of the department policy.