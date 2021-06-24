Ronaldo Gets a Bottle of Coca-Cola Thrown at Him After Boycott
A FIZZY SITUATION
Fans are trolling Cristiano Ronaldo after he refused to sit beside two Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference last week. After celebrating his second goal against France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday, fans rained plastic cups and bottles upon him from the crowd. One fan, though, threw a bottle of coke at him. Another fan tried to run onto the pitch to meet Ronaldo before being stopped.
Ronaldo seemingly inspired others when he jokingly ditched Coca-Cola—on of Euro 2020’s sponsors— and said he preferred water. Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli laughed as he removed two coke bottles from his press conference. Scotland midfielder John McGinn sat at an empty table in a separate press conference before asking “Any coke?” UEFA hasn’t been finding it funny, warning players not to block sponsor products. “They are obliged through their federation of the tournament regulations to follow,” said tournament director, Martin Kallen. Ronaldo’s antics at last week’s press conference cost Coca-Cola some $4 billion in market value.