CHEAT SHEET
EXPLOSIVE
Ronan Farrow Book Alleges Matt Lauer Raped NBC News Colleague
The former NBC News employee whose complaint about Matt Lauer led to the anchor’s firing in 2017 has alleged that he anally raped her. The full details of the allegations have not previously been made public, but are published in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill. Variety reports the book contains an interview with Brooke Nevils, who alleges that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She told Farrow she went to the hotel room first to retrieve her press credentials, which he took as a prank, and again because he invited her. The second time, he allegedly pushed her onto the bed and asked if she liked anal sex. She recounted that she said no, but he “just did it.” Nevils is quoted as saying: “It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent... It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.” Nevils had more sexual encounters with Lauer back home, but in the fall of 2017 reported the Sochi incident to NBC’s human-resources department. Neither Lauer or NBC News responded to Variety’s report.