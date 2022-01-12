Ronnie Spector, Beloved ‘60s Icon and Ronettes Singer, Dead at 78
‘BELOVED EARTH ANGEL’
Veronica “Ronnie” Spector, the inimitable siren sound behind a classic ‘60s girl group with the beehive hairdo to match, has died. She was 78. The singer’s family posted the news on her official website, saying Spector had recently received a cancer diagnosis. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the family wrote. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.” Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 alongside fellow band members, older sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley. Aided by powerhouse producer and songwriter Phil Spector, the “Darling Sisters” became the certified hitmakers of the Swingin’ Sixties’ with singles like “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You,” and “I Can Hear Music.” Spector grew up singing with her bandmates, and was a Ronette from their 1959 inception through their 1967 disbanding. “Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her,” her family said.