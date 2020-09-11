RNC Chairwoman Asks Trump: Where the Hell Have Our Campaign Ads Gone?
MONEY TALKS
It was reported earlier this week that Team Trump was forced to slash its campaign spending after it blew through nearly $1 billion with nearly two months left before Election Day. The Washington Post now reports that the decision to pull money from television ads while Joe Biden’s campaign freely splashes the cash has caused panic at the highest levels of the Republican Party. GOP officials have reportedly been flooded with complaints from incredulous activists who say they’re only seeing Biden on their screens. Among the concerned is Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who reportedly told the president she was worried about the cost-cutting. The president is said to have agreed that it was a problem. The decision to slash ad spending was taken by Trump’s new campaign manager, Bill Stepien, who reportedly said the ad budget had to be cut as it was impossible to reduce staff or HQ rental costs.