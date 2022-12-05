Ronna McDaniel May Have Another Competitor for RNC Chair
HEATING UP
There’s another potential challenger to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel... and it’s not Mike Lindell. Harmeet Dhillon, a RNC committee member and MAGA-repping lawyer, is preparing to launch a challenge, POLITICO reported Monday, citing two people familiar. She would join failed New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and pillow salesman Lindell, who have both indicated they may seek to replace McDaniel. The RNC’s 168 members will make a decision at their annual winter meeting in California in January. Dhillon did not outright confirm her candidacy to POLITICO but said in a statement, “After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024.”