Dad Who Cross-Examined His Son in Grisly Double-Murder Trial Is Found Guilty
JUSTICE IS SERVED
Ronnie Oneal III, the accused killer who cross-examined his 11-year-old son, was found guilty on Monday of two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for killing his 9-year-old daughter and the mother of his two children, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reports. He was also found guilty of arson, two counts of aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer without violence. Prosecutors used the distressing 911 call of Kenyatta Barron, the mother of Oneal’s children, in their closing remarks as she was heard pleading for her life.
Oneal made national headlines for choosing to represent himself in the case, yelling at jurors and cross-examining his son, also named Ronnie, who lived to testify against his dad after almost being fatally stabbed. “He showed you a fraudulent recording,” Oneal yelled to jurors. “I did kill Kenyatta Barron, but I want you to tell it like it is if you’re going to tell it.” Witnesses recalled Barron running for her life before Oneal fatally shot her and then bashed her with the gun when he ran out of bullets. He will now face a death penalty hearing on Wednesday.