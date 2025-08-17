Human Torch From Iconic Pink Floyd Album Cover Dead at 88

A stuntman who most famously stood in as a human torch for the cover of one of Pink Floyd’s best-loved albums—1975’s seminal hit Wish You Were Here—has died aged 88. Born in 1937 in California, Ronnie Rondell Jr. enjoyed a storied career as a Hollywood stuntman, appearing in well-known film and TV productions, including Thelma and Louise, Lethal Weapon, and Star Trek: First Contact. The photographer behind the iconic Pink Floyd cover, Aubrey Powell, once told reporters Rondell had initially been reluctant about the gig, believing the stunt to be more dangerous than his average action movie scenes. Toward the end of his career, he also found work coordinating other stunt performers for films like The Mighty Ducks and Batman and Robin. “In a class all his own, Ronnie was a generous mentor whose talents set the bar for every aspiring stunt person,” Ronnie’s company, Stunts Unlimited, posted to social media. “Ronnie was not just a legend, he was legendary and will be deeply missed.” He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his son, also called Ronald.