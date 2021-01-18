CHEAT SHEET
Ronnie Spector on Phil’s Death: ‘Brilliant Producer,’ ‘Lousy Husband’
Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of convicted murderer and legendary producer Phil Spector, remembered him as a “brilliant producer, but a lousy husband” in an Instagram post on Sunday. Spector died in prison Saturday of COVID-19 complications at the age of 81. The two married in 1968 but divorced six years later; the Ronettes singer said her husband was abusive and told her he would kill her. In 2009, Spector was convicted for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson. “Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged,” the post read. “I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever.”