Ex-White House Doc: We Hid Veggies in Trump’s Mashed Potatoes
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor who is currently running for Congress, told The New York Times that staff used to put vegetables in President Trump’s mashed potatoes in an effort to make his diet better. Jackson said he was never able to get the president to shed 10-15 pounds or bring an exercise machine into the White House residence, which he said he wanted to do in a 2018 news conference where he boasted about Trump’s “great genes.” Trump appeared to gain four more pounds when weighing in at the next year’s physical. “The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to,” he told the newspaper. “But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.” Jackson left the administration four months after the press conference, after his name was removed from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. He told the Times one of his biggest regrets was not being able to establish the diet and exercise regimen he had planned for Trump.