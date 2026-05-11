Rooftop Where Beatles Played Final Show Gets New Starring Role

Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against tech giant Samsung, alleging the company used her image to sell TVs without her permission. According to a legal complaint filed on Friday in a U.S. district court in California, Samsung allegedly used an image of the singer on stage during a 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on cardboard packaging for a substantial portion of Samsung TVs sold in the United States last year. Court documents state that the image is a copyrighted work owned by Lipa. “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states, which adds that the packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa’s hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung’s products.” The singer said she demanded Samsung stop using the image after discovering it in June 2025, but claims the company was “dismissive and callous” and “repeatedly refused.” The Daily Beast has contacted Samsung for comment.
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- 1Wild Reason Star Is Suing Tech Giant for $15 MillionCOPYRIGHT CLASHThe singer accused the company of capitalizing on her success.
- 2Beatles’ Final Concert Rooftop to Become MuseumCOME TOGETHERFans will finally get to set foot on the Savile Row roof where the Fab Four made their last public appearance.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Painting Stolen by Nazis Found After Family Secret ExposedNAZI LOOTThe artwork may never be returned to its rightful owners.
- 4Plane Evacuated After Catching Fire in Landing EmergencyHAIR-RAISINGThe incident took place at one of the world’s more crash-prone airports.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 56 Bodies Found in Boxcar in Chilling MysteryTRAIN TRAGEDYTemperatures were over 90 degrees on Sunday.
- 6Reality TV Star Spills After ‘Hell on Earth’ Hospital StintRU-COVERYThe “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star said she could not eat or drink for 10 days.
- 7Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Reveals Baby News👶👶👶The man described as “the poster boy for millennial scamming” is expecting a child.
- 8Tragic Update on U.S. Soldier Missing in MoroccoGONE TOO SOONThe Virginia native joined Charlie Battery last year, where he served as a platoon leader.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 9‘Star Wars: Return of The Jedi’ Actor Dies at 82FINAL CURTAINThe British actor was also an acclaimed Shakespearian thespian.
- 10‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Reaction to Her Leaving the Show'SO SURREAL'The decision to cut Dr. Mohan from the show was reportedly “story-driven.”
Rooftop Where Beatles Played Final Show Gets New Starring Role
The famous London rooftop where the Beatles played their last live show in 1969 is being turned into a museum that fans can finally visit. The Fab Four’s final public performance, on Jan. 30, 1969, took place atop 3 Savile Row, then home to their record label Apple Corps and the studio they used to lay down the album Let It Be. The lunchtime gig was famously brought to an end by police. Paul McCartney, 83, paid a return visit to the property ahead of Apple Corps’ Monday announcement that it would transform the townhouse into a public attraction set to welcome visitors next year. “There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop,” he said in a news release, as The New York Times reported. The new attraction will feature “seven floors of never-before-seen material” and a recreated recording studio, with visitors able to walk on the rooftop itself. “Even the railings remain the same,” chief executive Tom Greene said in the release.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A painting looted by the Nazis during World War II has resurfaced in the possession of the descendants of one of the Netherlands’ most infamous SS collaborators after a family member exposed the secret. The artwork, Portrait of a Young Girl, by Dutch painter Toon Kelder, was part of the renowned collection owned by Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker before it was seized by Adolf Hitler’s second-in-command, Hermann Göring, after Goudstikker fled Europe in 1940. Art detective Arthur Brand said the painting had apparently hung for decades inside the family home of Hendrik Seyffardt, a top Dutch Waffen-SS commander assassinated by resistance fighters in 1943. Brand said a relative contacted him after discovering both his family connection to Seyffardt and the painting’s history. The relative told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “I feel ashamed. The painting should be returned to the heirs of Goudstikker.” According to Brand, Seyffardt’s granddaughter allegedly acknowledged the work was “Jewish looted art” and warned: “It is unsellable. Don’t tell anyone.” Brand later traced the painting through a 1940 Nazi-era auction catalog after finding a Goudstikker label and the number “92” carved into the frame. Police cannot force the return of the painting to the Goudstikker family, as the theft has passed the statute of limitations.
Nepal’s main international airport was forced to close on Monday after a flight operated by Turkish Airlines caught fire as it landed. Nobody on board was hurt. Flames and smoke poured from the right-side undercarriage as the Istanbul service touched down at Tribhuvan International in Kathmandu. Airport authorities said emergency crews swiftly brought the fire under control and that all 277 people on the Airbus A330 disembarked safely. Operations were suspended Monday morning, with multiple inbound flights placed in holding patterns while officials investigated and worked to reopen the airport’s sole runway. Plane crashes occur with some regularity in Nepal, where mountainous geography combines with unpredictable weather to create difficult aviation conditions. A similar incident in 2015 saw another Turkish Airlines flight slide off a fog-shrouded Kathmandu runway during landing, leaving the airport closed for days. Everyone aboard escaped without injury on that occasion, and the damaged aircraft was eventually hauled away and repurposed as a museum exhibit.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Six people have been found dead inside a boxcar in Texas. Their remains were found at 3 p.m. on Sunday by a Union Pacific employee tasked with transferring the contents of carts in Laredo, a city on the Mexican border, before they are sent north, police said. The identities of the deceased and the circumstances of how they died remain unknown. Laredo sits on the bank of the Rio Grande, directly across from the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo. Union Pacific spokesperson Daryl Bjoraas said in a statement, “Union Pacific is saddened by this incident and is working closely with law enforcement to investigate.” According to the New York Times, officials have not confirmed whether the people found inside the car were migrants trying to cross the border. Temperatures in Laredo exceeded 90 degrees on Sunday, and it was likely far hotter inside the boxcar.
RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna Katya Zamolodchikova has shared an update after spending a week in the hospital after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery. The 44-year-old revealed on Instagram that after finding a bowel obstruction in her small intestine, doctors had to decompress her stomach, flush out her intestines and then “remove and reattach” a small part of her small and large intestine. “I was in the hospital with an NG (nasogastric) tube down my nose into stomach pumping fluid up and out of my body for 10 days without being able to eat or drink,” she wrote. “It was absolute hell on earth.” Noting that she is now home and able to eat and drink again, Zamolodchikova thanked her medical team at Cedars-Sinai. Her Instagram post saw Drag Race judge Michelle Visage post “get well soon honey,” while fellow queens, including Monet X Change, Shea Couleé and Tempest DuJour sent their best wishes for her recovery. Zamolodchikova initially competed on Drag Race in 2015, finishing in fifth place and being voted Miss Congeniality. She returned for All Stars 2 the following year, finishing as runner-up. Zamolodchikova has been touring with fellow drag queen Trixie Mattel in a live show for their podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful, though canceled their last scheduled appearance as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.
Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland is expecting a child. His partner, Russian model Anastasia Eremenko, made the announcement in a joint post with McFarland on Instagram on Mother’s Day, sharing a photo of the couple on the beach, with Eremenko’s hand on her stomach and the caption, “This Mother’s Day definitely feels different❤️🥹🐣.” In a statement to TMZ, McFarland, 34, said, “Anastasia is the strongest woman I’ve ever met. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome another member into our family. Becoming parents together feels like the greatest adventure of all.” McFarland was convicted of mail and wire fraud after defrauding investors out of $27.4 million and sentenced to six years imprisonment for his role as the architect of the catastrophic Fyre Festival, although he would end up serving less than four years and be released in March 2022. Vanity Fair dubbed him “the poster boy for millennial scamming” in 2022. After his attempt to resurrect Fyre Festival in 2023 failed, he sold the brand on eBay, netting what he felt was a disappointing $245,300. In 2024, he worked to secure endorsements from rappers for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and a year later, he returned to the festival circuit with 2025’s PHNX Festival in Honduras.
The remains of one U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco have been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Army announced in a press release on Sunday. The remains were those of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, from Richmond, Virginia, according to the Army. Key, who served as a 14A Air Defense Artillery officer, was one of two soldiers who disappeared off the cliffs near the Cap Draa Training Area in Morocco on May 2 during the annual African Lion exercise. A military search team located Key’s remains around 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, the army said. “Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” said Brig. Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key’s Family as we honor his life and service.” Among Key’s decorations were the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon. The other missing soldier, who has yet to be identified, has not been found.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Michael Pennington, the actor best known in the U.S. for playing Commander Moff Jerjerrod in Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, has died at the age of 82. While the British actor is known to American audiences mostly for his work in Star Wars, he was also an acclaimed Shakespearian thespian. He once turned down a leading role opposite Meryl Streep to play his dream role of tragic Dutch prince Hamlet in Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Despite decades of acclaimed work in the theater in the United Kingdom, including roles opposite Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh, Pennington said he still received requests for autographs from Star Wars fans who were unaware his career had continued to flourish after the 1983 installment in George Lucas’s blockbuster franchise. “I’ve done 20 years of plays since, and people still write for autographs, saying, ‘If you ever do any more acting, please let us know,’” he said in 2003. Pennington’s death was announced in an obituary published by The Telegraph on Sunday, with no cause of death given.
Supriya Ganesh is speaking out on the reaction to her hugely popular character being replaced for the third season of The Pitt. Ganesh says that, at first, she was nervous about how people would react to the news. “I tried to take a step away because it’s just been so surreal,” the star told Variety at the Gold Gala red carpet on Saturday. However, she learned that the reaction toward her was mostly positive, with many people deeply affected by her performance as senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan. “I’ve been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I’ve honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that’s what I’m going to miss,” the 28-year-old said. A source told Variety in early April that the decision to cut Dr. Mohan from the show was entirely “story-driven” as writers planned to promote Dr. Parker Ellis, played by Ayesha Harris, to series regular for the third season of the HBO show. While Ganesh didn’t say what was next for her, she did promise there were “a couple of things in the pipeline.”