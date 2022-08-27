CHEAT SHEET
    Rookie Bankers at Goldman Sachs Quit En Masse Over Bonuses

    FED UP

    Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

    Six first-year bankers and one second-year reportedly quit Goldman Sachs en masse this week after getting disappointing news about bonuses. The New York Post says the rookies on the health-care desk felt like they were overworked and underpaid in a pressure-cooker atmosphere stoked by the economic downturn. “People are on a whole new level of edge,” a source told the paper. “We’re being threatened to perform or be cut.” Several other health-care bankers have left since Wednesday’s group resignation.

