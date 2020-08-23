These Discounted Roombas Will Help You Maintain a Clean Home
SUCK IT UP
`One of the best investments I made in recent years was getting a robot vacuum. I’ll still break out my Dyson when I need to, but having a robovac take care of the everyday dirt has been a godsend, especially since I’m home a lot more now. If you want to stay on top of the dust and dirt in your home without having to set aside time to vacuum yourself, I’ve got great news. As part of Amazon’s Big Summer Sale, three best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on sale.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: This is your base-level Roomba, with WiFi mapping, a three-stage cleaning system to pick up dirt and pet hair, and it works with Alexa.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
Originally $449
Free Shipping
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: This option takes cleaning to the next level with improved suction, advanced mapping, and self-emptying.
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Originally $700
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum: Scouted contributor John Brandon has a version of this vacuum and cannot get enough of it. It self-empties, has advanced mapping technology and 10x the suction power of previous models.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum
Originally $1000
Free Shipping
