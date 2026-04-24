Roommate Arrested After Missing Grad Student Found Dead

The former NFL reporter at the center of a cheating scandal has hit the nuclear button on her social media after a wave of online sleuthing spiraled out of control. Dianna Russini, 43, deactivated her X account as resurfaced posts about Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, 50, collided with newly published photos showing the pair kissing in 2020, first reported by Page Six on Thursday. Following the new photo drop, users began resurfacing old tweets and spinning increasingly wild theories, including speculation tied to a post about Vrabel’s newborn son named Michael. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy piled on, posting: “I can’t believe that I think there is a chance Russini fathered Vrabel’s child...You just can’t name your kid the same name as the guy you are having an affair with.” The latest snaps come after the outlet leaked photos of the pair cozied up on vacation, which quickly ignited cheating rumors. Both Russini and Vrabel, who are each married with children, have denied allegations of an affair. The fallout was swift: Russini stepped down from her position as senior NFL insider at The Athletic, while Vrabel said he would seek counseling.
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- 1Dianna Russini Flees After Cheating Scandal Gets MessierOFF THE GRIDUsers quickly began resurfacing the former Athletic reporter’s tweets about Mike Vrabel.
- 2Roommate Arrested After Missing Grad Student Found DeadTRAGIC TWISTThe deceased man’s roommate has been named as a suspect. He’s currently in custody.
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- 3Autopilot Steers Plane Towards Mountain as Pilots DistractedCOCKPIT CHAOSTwo mid-air incidents left the pilots distracted.
- 4‘Baywatch’ Actor Says Video Exonerates Him for Killing Dog SHEDDING NEW LIGHTA video appears to show the owner’s other dogs roaming the street without a leash.
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- 5Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Like Planet With Awful SmellBIG FINDThe planet has an ammonia-rich environment and is located several light years away from earth.
- 6Plane Passenger Dies on 12-Hour Long Haul FlightMID-AIR TRAGEDYThe passenger reportedly became unwell on the flight.
- 7Mystery Gold Orb Found Deep Underwater Is Finally IdentifiedNOW I SEA ITScientists took more than two years to identify a strange deep-sea object.
- 8Jamie Lee Curtis’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Movie Is Pushed BackBOX OFFICE BLOODBATHUniversal is gracefully bowing out of the end of year box office war
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- 9Massive Tornadoes Destroy Homes and Leave Dozens InjuredRIPPED APARTAn Air Force base was also forced to close.
- 10‘Chef of the Year’ Accused of Murdering Wife in Hotel RoomHORRIFIC CRIMEPolice say the 36-year-old told them it was his intent to kill his spouse.
Roommate Arrested After Missing Grad Student Found Dead
A man pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of South Florida was found dead on the bridge connecting the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg on Friday. Zamil Limon, 27, was one of two Bangladeshi students reported missing last week. The other, Nahida Bristy, 27, was last seen at USF’s Natural and Environmental Sciences building on the morning of April 16. Limon was last spotted at his off-campus home the same day. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday listed the two as being “endangered,” explaining that new information had come to light. On Friday morning, deputies arrested Limon’s roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh. They had been called to his residence for a domestic violence issue that involved a brief standoff with a SWAT team before he was taken into custody. Abugharbieh faces charges of failure to report a death, unlawfully moving a dead body, evidence tampering, domestic violence battery, and false imprisonment. Bristy is still missing and the investigation is ongoing. She is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, while Limon studied geography, environmental science, and policy.
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The autopilot of a plane carrying 94 people veered towards mountainous terrain, as the distracted pilots “inadvertently omitted” to retract the landing gear. The Alliance Airlines Embraer ERJ 190 took off at night from Cairns in Queensland, Australia, bound for Brisbane in July last year, a new report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed Friday. During the climb, the captain warned the plane’s rate of ascent was slow. This, along with a directive that caused the autopilot to steer right towards the mountainous terrain, meant the pilots were “distracted in the take-off sequence” and left the landing gear down. When the first officer made an initial left turn and engaged the autopilot, “the aircraft started a right turn toward terrain.” The captain noticed and told the first officer to correct, then realized the landing gear was still down and “reflexively” retracted it despite the plane traveling “17 [knots] above the maximum landing gear retraction speed.” The now-18-year-old plane continued “without further incident,” and landed undamaged. ATSB Director of Transport Safety, Stuart Macleod, said the crew members “became focused on the aircraft’s flight path.” “These distractions increased the flight crew’s workload and delayed their [recognizing] the landing gear was still extended.”
Actor David Charvet is claiming to have new evidence clearing his name after he was accused of fatally striking a dog with his truck in Malibu. The former Baywatch star shared a video that appears to show Vera Errico, the owner of the dog involved in the tragedy, walking other dogs hours after the crash—without a leash. “The video and photographic evidence contradict the false statements that were provided to the police and shared publicly,” a representative for the actor said. According to TMZ, police have cleared Charvet of criminal responsibility. While Errico claims Charvet drove off after hitting her dog, Charvet said he immediately stopped. Errico attacked the motives behind the new video. “We are grieving the loss of our beloved family pet. We have no comment on Mr. Charvet’s efforts to salvage his reputation,” she said. Since the crash, a representative for Charvet said he has been the target of online harassment and death threats. “He intends to correct the lies communicated on this incident and protect his reputation and safety. David also hopes to create awareness around pet safety and the prevention of animal cruelty,” the rep said.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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The legendary James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new gem: a planet, similar to Jupiter, located several light-years away. Astronomers are calling it Epsilon Indi Ab and say it is about 7.6 times the mass of Jupiter, but is actually similar in size. Its temperature is believed to be on the cooler side, ranging from -70 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celsius. The scientists also found that, though its atmosphere is rich in ammonia, giving it an unfortunate smell of urine, there are also clouds of water. The author of the study detailing this new planet credited the telescope with making breakthrough discoveries like this one. “JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analogue planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail,” said Elisabeth Matthews of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. James Mang of the University of Texas added that places that had seemed impossible to detect with a telescope are “now within reach, allowing us to probe the structure of these atmospheres, including the presence of clouds.”
A 51-year-old passenger died aboard a long-haul Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong on Friday, the airline confirmed. Flight CX216 departed Manchester Airport in England on Thursday, and the Boeing 777-300ER landed just before 7 a.m. Friday after 12 hours and 48 minutes in the air, according to FlightAware. At around 6:15 a.m., Hong Kong police received a report that a passenger had lost consciousness on the inbound flight, the Hong Kong Free Press reported. The crew alerted air traffic control, prompting emergency services to prepare on the ground. A Cathay Pacific spokesperson told People the passenger “became unwell during the flight.” “The crew and a doctor on board immediately provided first aid; however the passenger had unfortunately passed away,” the spokesperson said. “An ambulance was called, and paramedics were on board immediately after the aircraft landed at Hong Kong International Airport.” The man, an insurance broker who had immigrated to the U.K., was reportedly traveling with his wife and frequently flew between Hong Kong and the U.K. for medical checkups and business after being diagnosed with cancer last year, HK01 reported. Authorities said an autopsy is underway, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.
A deep-sea discovery that baffled scientists and captivated the public has finally been explained. The so-called “golden orb,” first spotted during a 2023 expedition in waters off Alaska, turned out to be the remains of dead cells from a giant deep-sea anemone, Relicanthus daphneae, specifically the portion that once anchored the creature to rock. At the time, researchers were openly puzzled. “I don’t know what to make of that,” one said in footage from the expedition, while another added, “Yeah, I don’t know what to think about this.” The object was collected and sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where scientists spent more than two years analyzing its structure and DNA. Early testing was inconclusive, but deeper genomic sequencing ultimately confirmed its origin. “We work on hundreds of different samples, and I suspected that our routine processes would clarify the mystery,” said Allen Collins. “But this turned into a special case.” Scientists say the case underscores how much remains unknown in the deep ocean.
Jamie Lee Curtis is steering clear of a holiday box office bloodbath. Her upcoming reboot of the 1984 classic TV series Murder, She Wrote, which starred Angela Landsbury as an elderly crime sleuth, has been bumped from a crowded Dec. 22, 2027 release to a quieter Feb. 4, 2028 slot, according to Universal Pictures. The move yanks the film out of one of the most cutthroat windows stacked with heavy hitters, including Avengers: Secret Wars, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and The Housemaid’s Secret. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame alone has hauled in nearly $2.8 billion globally, while The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, pulled in close to $400 million worldwide against a modest $35 million budget. Meanwhile, Hunt for Gollum is banking on nostalgia, with Andy Serkis, Ian McKellen, and Elijah Wood returning to their iconic roles from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Curtis’s film will now try its luck in a far less crowded corridor, strategically releasing one week before the Super Bowl.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
A dozen people have been injured, and homes have been destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security spokesperson Keli Cain told CBS News that between 10 and 15 people have been injured in the city of Enid, but that no deaths have been reported. The National Weather Service said Thursday’s event has been categorized as a tornado, noting that power lines were downed and roofs were ripped off buildings as it passed through the 50,000-person city in Garfield County. Meanwhile, Vance Air Force Base, located in Enid, said it would be closed “until further notice” due to issues with water and power supplies. Enid Mayor David Mason said that a multi-agency effort, including local fire, police, and highway patrol responders, had been mobilized to help in the search and rescue. “The support from our community has been remarkable,” he said. “Local businesses have offered equipment and labor, residents have opened their doors, and supplies have poured in already.”
An award-winning campus chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is accused of brutally murdering his wife on school grounds. Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, served as executive sous chef for the college, winning the ‘Chef of the Year’ award from the American Culinary Federation last year. But on Wednesday, he told police he purposely beat his 31-year-old wife, Emma, “with the intent to kill his wife in doing so.” The gruesome incident happened in an on-campus hotel room and involved a fight between police and MacDonald. The chef allegedly hit one officer several times and threw objects at police in the course of the struggle. After containing MacDonald, police found his wife, who was also an employee of the school, unresponsive inside the room. The police report alleges MacDonald used his hands, feet, and other objects in the fatal assault. He was arrested and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery on a police officer. University of Massachusetts Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email to staff telling them there was no current threat and sharing his thoughts on the violence. “I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” he wrote.