Roommate Came Face-to-Face With Idaho Suspect Night of Massacre

Quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger and one-time aspiring Army Ranger carried his murder weapon in a sheath bearing the U.S. Marine Corps insignia, according to a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday.

In it, authorities laid out the grisly details into the murders of four University of Idaho college students—Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. Last week, a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student in criminology at Washington State University, at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

He was extradited back to Idaho on Wednesday and is set to face 2nd District Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall today on four counts of murder in the first degree and a burglary charge.

Providing new details about the lengthy investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest, investigators detail how authorities found the grisly scene, and eventually match DNA from a knife found in a bedroom to the Kohberger.

The affidavit also states that a surviving roommate saw a “figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her” the evening of the massacre.