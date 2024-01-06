Girls HS Basketball Game Canceled After Players Faced ‘Antisemitic Slurs’
DISGUSTING
A high school girls basketball game at Roosevelt High School was canceled part way through after some of their players shot antisemitic insults at their opponents from The Leffell School, the New York Post reported. Robin Bosworth, a Leffell basketball player and the school paper’s editor-in-chief, wrote in an op-ed that opposing players shouted “antisemitic slurs and curses at us.” Leffell’s head of school Michael Kay addressed the issue in a letter to the school community. “Our team was playing on the road, and during the course of the game, a small number of players on the opposing team directed hurtful, antisemitic comments toward members of our team,” he wrote. Kay told the Post that the athletic director at Roosevelt apologized and said “the follow-up would be swift and appropriate.”