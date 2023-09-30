Rory McIlroy Gets Into Heated Spat After Ryder Cup Cap Spectacle
‘DISGRACE’
Rory McIlroy had to be held back by his wife after engaging in a shouting match after his Ryder Cup match. The spat appears to be the result of Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava waving his hat in celebration of the golfer’s putt. As McIlroy prepared for a crucial putt to save the final match on the 18th, LaCava was still waving his hat and was apparently in McIlroy’s line of vision. “Joe was waving his hat... Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn’t move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that,” European team captain said according to ESPN. The gesture while on the green, an apparent mocking of Cantlay’s refusal to wear a cap in protest of a lack of payments given by the Ryder Cup. McIlroy was seen later in the Marco Simone parking lot shouting at Jim Mackay, the caddie for Justin Thomas. McIlroy was heard telling Mackay: “This can’t happen. This can’t happen. That was fucking disgrace.’’