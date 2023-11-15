Rory McIlroy Quits PGA Board Months After Saudi Deal

CHEAT SHEET
Golfer Rory McIlroy, who called himself a “sacrificial lamb” after he backed the PGA over Saudi-funded LIV only to be blindsided by their proposed partnership, has stepped down from the tour’s board, The New York Times reports. McIlroy had no immediate public comment on the resignation but the PGA said in a statement that the four-time champion wanted “to focus on his game and his family.” McIlroy had been the face of the PGA’s battle with LIV before its surprise deal with the Saudis five months ago. Asked recently if he was enjoying being on the board, he said: “Not particularly, no.”