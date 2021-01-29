Sickening Body-Cam Video Shows Capitol Rioters Trampling Woman Who Died as Friend Screams for Help
‘SHE’S DEAD!’
Newly released body camera footage shows how Capitol rioters trampled on Rosanne Boyland and ignored her friend’s screams for help. Boyland, 34, was one of four rioters who died at the riot on Jan. 6. Her final moments were caught by a police body camera and the video has been obtained by The New York Times. It shows rioters, who were trying to attack police, charging over Boyland as her friend, Justin Winchell, shouts that she was dying. As rioters crush together at a Capitol doorway, Winchell is heard screaming: “She’s gonna die! She’s dead!” Winchell begs the crowd for help, but then one rioter can be seen spraying a chemical irritant over his head toward officers. Another then charges over Boyland to attack an officer. Seconds later, Winchell can be heard screaming “Rosanne! Rosanne!” She was pronounced dead about an hour and a half after the video. The official cause of her death is yet to be determined.