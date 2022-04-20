Rosary Tattoo Helps Las Vegas Police Identify Shooting and Kidnapping Suspect Named Jesus
A REAL COME-TO-JESUS MOMENT
In an almost ironic evidence trail, Las Vegas police were able to nab a shooting and kidnapping suspect named Jesus thanks to his tattoo of rosary beads with a cross. According to arrest records, 29-year-old Jesus Colmenares was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. The events that led to Colmenares’ arrest took place on March 18 at two different convenience stores. A victim was found by police with several gunshot wounds to his legs and another witness told police that he had seen the shooting take place in the parking lot and had himself been kidnapped. The kidnapping victim was allegedly approached by Colmenares while sitting in his car in a convenience store parking lot and using his phone. Colmenares allegedly pointed a gun at him, entered the car and told him to drive to a convenience store in downtown Las Vegas, where the shooting took place. Footage from both convenience store parking lots revealed Colmenares’ identifying tattoos, which were later traced back to him on his personal Facebook page.