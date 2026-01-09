Rose Byrne Shares Wild Reason She Lost Her Golden Globes Date

Actress Rose Byrne’s Golden Globes date bailed for something even rarer than a trophy: a reptile expo in New Jersey. The 46-year-old told Jimmy Fallon during her Thursday appearance on the Tonight Show that her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, 55, and their two children already had plans to attend the reptile expo —scheduled for the same weekend as the top awards ceremony—in hopes of adopting a bearded dragon. “This expo is the place where everyone goes, and it’s the place to go, and it was on the same day,” Byrne explained, calling the scheduling conflict “such a bummer.” Still, for the actress, backing out wasn’t an option, “I’m on board for the dragon,” she said, “It’s going to be great.” While Byrne will walk the red carpet without her family by her side, she still has plenty to celebrate. The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She faces stiff competition from Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, and Kate Hudson when the awards are handed out next Sunday.