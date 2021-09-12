‘They’re All In On It!’ Rose McGowan Slams Dems at Larry Elder Campaign Event

At a press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday, political activist and actress Rose McGowan endorsed Larry Elder, the leading Republican challenger of Gavin Newsom in California’s gubernatorial recall election.

McGowan began by announcing she no longer considered herself a Democrat because anyone who has “harassed, stalked, and stolen” from her in Hollywood has allegedly been a Democrat. After expressing her disgust for the party, McGowan spoke on the issue Elder’s campaign had invited her for: allegations that Gov. Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tried to bribe her in an attempt to hush her 2017 sexual assault accusations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a YouTube interview last week, McGowan said Newsom’s wife had called her and asked “what it would take to make [her] happy.”

McGowan added at Sunday’s press conference that Jennifer Siebel Newsom “inferred that she was a Weinstein rape victim to get into this private group of Weinstein rape victims.”

McGowan continued to go off on Democrats, bizarrely bringing up former President Obama’s daughter’s internship with the Weinstein Company. “They’re all in on it,” she said.

“Do I agree with him on every issue? No. So what?” said McGowan of Elder’s policies. “He is the better candidate. He is the better man.”

When Elder took the floor, he briefly touched on the allegations against Newsom’s wife but directed most of his attention to alleged unfair media coverage and reasons why America is no longer racist.

Elder also criticized the media for insufficiently covering the gorilla-masked woman who attacked him with an egg in Venice, saying that if he were a Democrat, the media would be “talking about it in Bangladesh” and investigating the incident as a hate crime.