CHEAT SHEET
‘I REFUSE TO BE INTIMIDATED’
Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein and Lawyers, Alleging ‘Diabolical’ Campaign to Discredit Her
Actress Rose McGowan has sued Harvey Weinstein and his former lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom, accusing them of orchestrating a series of “diabolical” actions against her in an attempt to silence her and prevent her from accusing Weinstein of rape. “Harvey Weinstein was able to perpetrate and cover up decades of violence and control over women because he had a sophisticated team working on his behalf to systematically silence and discredit his victims,” McGowan said in a statement. “My life was upended by their actions, and I refuse to be intimidated any longer.” The suit, which includes claims of racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, names Weinstein, Boies, Bloom, and the private intelligence agency Black Cube. McGowan’s lawyers said in a statement that the defendants used illegal measures in “a sprawling smear campaign to defraud, malign, and marginalize McGowan” as she was preparing to publicly name Weinstein in 2017. Weinstein’s attorney Phyllis Kupferstein said in a statement that “McGowan will be shown to be what she is: a publicity seeker looking for money.”