Rose McGowan’s Former Manager Jill Messick Dies of Suicide

Hollywood executive Jill Messick, who once served as actress Rose McGowan’s manager, died Wednesday of a suicide, her family said. Messick was 50 years old. In a statement, her family appeared to blame McGowan and her statements about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. Messick “chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth,” the family said, adding that Messick battled depression. “She never chose to be a public figure, that choice was taken away from her,” the family added.