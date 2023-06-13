Trans Activist’s Topless White House Photo Sparks Right-Wing Outrage
BARE-CHESTED BRAWL
A bare-chested photo at the White House’s Pride Month celebration on Saturday is the latest target of right-wing outrage. Rose Montoya, a 27-year-old transgender activist, sparked the uproar with a clip of herself standing topless with her hands covering her chest in front of the White House. The clip is included in a compilation from the White House’s Pride event posted to Instagram, which also shows Montoya shaking hands and posing for a selfie with President Joe Biden alongside other invitees. Montoya responded to the backlash by stating that she had “zero intention of trying to be vulgar” and by stating that the move was perfectly legal. “Going topless in Washington D.C. is legal, and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple,” Montoya said.