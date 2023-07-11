Roseanne Barr Screams at Piers Morgan That Zelensky Isn’t a ‘Good’ Jew

Roseanne Barr is back at it.

Weeks after sparking backlash over comments she made about the Holocaust, Barr appeared on British tabloid host Piers Morgan’s show on Monday to address the controversy—only for the interview to implode over her claims that Ukraine is full of Nazis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t a “good” Jewish person.

During a sitdown on comedian Theo Von’s podcast last month, Barr—who is Jewish—invoked the Holocaust during a conversation about censorship, leading to allegations she was denying that Nazis killed millions of Jews during World War II.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six-million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world, but it never happened,” she declared.

Barr’s family would later state that she was merely being “sarcastic” to prove a greater point about cancel culture. The Roseanne star saw her comeback in 2018 stopped in its tracks when she was fired by ABC and dropped from her namesake show over racist tweets.

Barr, who recently launched a conservative comedy special on Fox Nation, agreed with Morgan—who also airs his show on Fox News’ digital streaming service—that the “essence of comedy” is “being expunged from human life.” The camaraderie between the two, however, would be short-lived.

“Well you should despair, Piers and so should anybody who has a brain or any humanity whatsoever or any connection to any other human beings on earth, they should despair too,” the comic blared before, once again, going down a conspiratorial rabbit hole.

Raging that she was sick of all the “bullshit” that Morgan and the rest of the mainstream media supposedly spread about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, Barr then seemingly parroted Russian propaganda about the rationale behind the Kremlin’s invasion.

“I’m about to go crazy sitting here on the earphone hearing the stuff you all are saying about the Ukraine!”’ Barr yelled, adding: “I’m from the Ukraine; there is a large faction of Nazis.”

Noting that she had relatives from the region, Barr said that “there’s a large amount of Nazis in the Ukraine and they actually killed my whole family” before claiming that her grandparents were marched “into the forest and buried alive in the Ukraine.”

Growing increasingly more agitated, Barr then said it “terrifies” her that people support Ukraine in the war with Russia, ominously stating that she “understands” why they do.

“People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen and I try to shake them up, Piers,” she shouted. “You’re goddamn right I do. I try to shake them up and crack their mind-control programming. I do it for god!”

Morgan then set Barr off when he mildly disagreed with her assertion that Ukraine was a Nazi hotbed by invoking Zelensky’s Jewish heritage, prompting Barr to literally scream in response.

“I know, but he’s not a good one,” she ranted. “Are all Jews the same for God’s sake? Talk about antisemitic! Just cause the guy’s a Jew doesn’t mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews!”

She concluded: “Just cause they’re skin folk, don’t mean they’re kin folk… You know what I mean? Just cause they’re the same color as you don’t mean they ain’t trying to lock your ass up. Wake up, people! Snap out of it!”