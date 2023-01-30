CHEAT SHEET
Roseanne Barr Teases Return to Stand-Up in ‘Cancel This!’ Special
Roseanne Barr is returning to stand-up with her first comedy special in nearly 20 years. The hour-long show, titled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will make its debut on Fox Nation on Feb. 13. “Has anybody else been fired recently?” Roseanne asks in a brief teaser trailer for the special that aired during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The title is an apparent nod to the widespread criticism Barr faced in 2018 after posting racist tweets including one mocking Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. ABC canceled her TV show during the backlash, with Barr going on to variously apologize for what she wrote and complain about the incident’s repercussions.