Roseanne Barr Opens Up About Finding Daughter She Placed for Adoption

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
American Teacher, 73, Tortured in Russian Prison
PUTIN’S DETAINEE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.11.25 12:50PM EDT 
Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old US citizen.
Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old US citizen, was charged with fighting as a mercenary in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Moscow City Court/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stephen James Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired American teacher, has been located in a Russian prison in Mordovia after being taken from his home in eastern Ukraine in 2022. For months, his family had no idea of his whereabouts until he was able to call one of his sons in recent weeks, according to Martin De Luca, his lawyer. “He’s had a rough three and a half years,” De Luca said. Ukrainian prisoners of war told The New York Times that Hubbard was tortured because he was American and that they feared for his life. He was “beaten, forced to stand all day, given little food and poor medical care,” the newspaper reported. Russia convicted Hubbard of being a mercenary last October and sentenced him to nearly seven years in prison. The Kremlin so far hasn’t commented on Hubbard’s case. Washington has demanded his immediate release, but Russia has not granted United States Embassy in Moscow access to him. Hubbard is the only American remaining in Russia who has been designated as “wrongfully detained” by the State Department—meaning the U.S. believes Russia has fabricated his charges.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Tourist Rolls on Ground in Tantrum Over Baggage Fees at Major Airport
MILE CRY CLUB
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 12:11PM EDT 
The middle-aged lady was perturbed by gate staff at Milan Malpensa Airport telling her that her baggage was too heavy.
TikTok/Lovelydamaride

A tourist went into full meltdown mode at Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport, after she was reportedly told that she’d need to pay extra for her excessively heavy bag. The traveler, reportedly Chinese, was due to board a flight at the airport on June 8. However, gate staff told her that she’d either need to shed some weight or cough up for extra luggage allowance. This didn’t go down well, and the woman hit the deck in a toddler-style tantrum. Astonished onlookers, including police and airline staff, watched as the seemingly middle-aged woman rolled on the floor, waved her hands and screamed. At one point she digressed fully into a child-like state as she stomped her feet on the ground while laying down with her back flat to the ground. Reports suggested that the lady was eventually denied entry onto the plane. She is believed to have rebooked onto a later flight. SEA, the company that operates Malpensa Airport, has been contacted for comment along with Milan’s Polizia di Stato, the civil national police.

@lovelydamaride

Cosa avreste fatto se non vi facevano imbarcare per questione di misure? 😅 #viaggiare

♬ suono originale - Frekkkia
Read it at News.com.au

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Need a Father’s Day Gift? These Next-Level Speakers and Earbuds Are Up to 40% Off Now
FOR RAD DADS
AD BY JBL
Updated 06.10.25 11:00AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
A man and woman unloading a pickup truck at a beach. There is a portable speaker on the truck with the letters JBL on it.
JBL

Is there a harder person to shop for than dad? Every time you ask him what he wants, it’s “I don’t need anything.” These picks from JBL—well known for its outstanding earbuds, headphones, and speakers—are sure to prove him wrong. JBL is slashing prices by up to 40% on its most-popular products. This deal ends on 6/15, so add these to your cart now.

JBL Charge 6
Buy At JBL$200

Free Shipping

The Charge 6 is a complete reimagining of its popular predecessor. This compact Bluetooth speaker uses JBL’s latest AI Sound Boost technology which analyzes music in real time to reduce distortions and deliver impeccable audio performance. Dad can take the Charge 6 anywhere without worry—it’s waterproof, dust proof, and even doubles as a power bank to recharge his phone.

JBL Tour Pro 3
Buy At JBL$300

Free Shipping

JBL touts the Tour Pro 3 as its smartest wireless earbuds yet. The touchscreen on the charging case lets dad check who’s calling, read messages, and see what’s playing—all without reaching for his phone. The earbuds have real-time adaptive noise cancelling, spatial audio, and JBL’s Hi-Res Pro Sound. The results? An immersive cinematic sound experience.

JBL PartyBox 520
Buy At JBL$880

Free Shipping

Your dad will steal the spotlight at the next pool party or BBQ with the PartyBox 520. Like the Charge 6, the PartyBox 520 uses AI Sound Boost tech to deliver audio so crisp, it feels like you’re hearing the songs performed live. It has 15 hours of battery life, features wheels for easy movement, and can put on light shows with glowing patterns and strobes effects to keep the party going long after the sun sets.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Katy Perry Talks About Break-Ups Amid Reports of Split With Orlando Bloom
HOT N COLD
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 12:07PM EDT 
Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom (R)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

After rumors emerged this week that Katy Perry may be headed for splitsville with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer is adding fuel to the fire. While introducing her song “I’m Still Breathing” at a recent tour stop in Sydney, the singer coyly told her audience, “This song is about a break-up, and Tim Tams saved me,” referring to the Australian snack, before opening up a pack and eating from it during the performance. Just yesterday, Page Six reported that the couple was on uncertain ground after Perry’s recent string of career missteps caused tension between them. “It’s on the rocks,” one source told the outlet. “They’re waiting until the tour is over before they split.” The “Dark Horse” singer, 40, was first linked to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, in 2016. The couple split in 2017, but reconciled the following year, became engaged in 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. Though once considered one of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century, Perry’s endeavors have been largely ill-received in the past year. Her album, 143, was critically panned, and she received widespread backlash for participating in the all-female Blue Origin space flight in April, which fans and fellow celebrities alike slammed as “out of touch.” While Perry has said she’s unbothered by negative reviews, an insider told People that the criticism has “put stress” on her relationship with the actor.

Read it at News.com.au

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 60 With ‘Birthday Suit’ Post
SIXTY AND STUNNING
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:30AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:28AM EDT 
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley posed in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday as she celebrated 60 laps around the sun. The actress shared a nude snap of herself sitting in a field on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to me!” She continued: “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.” Hurley revealed in April she’s in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted on Tuesday: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” He recently said of their relationship, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.” The couple met while shooting the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, but didn’t reconnect until two years after the film wrapped. Hurley signed off her caption, “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bon Charge Is Offering 15% Off Red Light Therapy & Wellness Tech Bundles for Father’s Day
WELLNESS DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 06.06.25 2:19PM EDT 
Bon Charge Sale
Bon Charge.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.

For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.

Cold Heat Therapy Massage Gun
Buy At Bon Charge

Free Shipping

Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.

With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.

Classic Blackout Sleep Mask
Buy At Bon Charge

There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.

Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
90s Heartthrob Reveals He Is Divorcing Wife of 21 Years
PARTY OF ONE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 11:00AM EDT 
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf. John Sciulli/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The Party of Five star, 57, described the split as the “most difficult decision” of his life and emphasized their shared dedication to their three children. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he told the New York Post in a statement. Kelley, 48, shared her own perspective in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting the decision had been a long time coming. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she shared. “I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.” She also praised Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.” Scott earned heartthrob status in the ’90s with his starring role as Bailey Salinger on Party of Five. He met Kelley, an alum of MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, in 2002, and the couple married in 2004. The pair shares three children, Jackson, 15, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old, Lucy. He currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller in the series, Doc. The split announcement comes just one week after their 21st wedding anniversary.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6

Roseanne Barr Opens Up About Finding Daughter She Placed for Adoption

REUNITED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.11.25 12:46PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 11:52AM EDT 
Roseanne Barr reveals how she reunited with daughter Brandi Brown after putting her up for adoption.
Roseanne Barr reveals how she reunited with daughter Brandi Brown after putting her up for adoption. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr revealed how a tabloid magazine helped her reunite with her daughter she put up for adoption. Barr explained in her new documentary, Roseanne Is America, that the National Enquirer located her daughter by “bribing someone in records in Colorado for my name, her name and her adoptive parents’ name.” “Am I upset about it? No. I’m grateful,” Barr said about the whole ordeal in her documentary. In 1971, when Barr was just 18, she gave birth to her daughter at the Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers in Denver. She recalled making a promise to her daughter at the time, saying, “I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named Roseanne.” Barr and Brown reunited when Brown was 17 years old. The MAGA comedian sharing a photo of the two wearing “love” and “peace” shirts on Instagram in 2024 with the caption: “Oldest bb 52 yrs old reunited @ aged 17! GD is good.” Barr has four other children, sharing Jessica, 50, Jennifer, 49, and Jake 47, with her first husband Bill Pentland, and Buck, 30, with her ex-husband Ben Thomas.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Son Responds to Claim He Was Viral ICE Protester
WRONG GUY
Janna Brancolini
Updated 06.11.25 11:38AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 11:37AM EDT 
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Wyatt Russell arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Hateful Eight' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on December 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

It turns out Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt Russell did not go viral for rebuking federal troops deployed to Los Angeles in response to protests against federal immigration raids. “Your assault rifles and your sticks? You should be standing here with us,” the protester, a lanky white man with a beard and shoulder-length hair, told a group of armed National Guardsmen standing outside a federal immigration detention center. “We know you got a job to do, but you took an oath to the Constitution, not to the fascists in the White House.” Later he asks, “Do you think any of these people in the White House sending you these commands give a f--- about you?” The video went viral, with several accounts identifying the protester as Marvel star Wyatt Russell. A spokesperson for the actor, however, told The Independent that Russell wasn’t the man in the video. It actually shows Aaron Fisher, a former Ohio House Democratic Caucus staffer who is now a partner at Statecraft Media. Fisher told Entertainment he thought the mix-up was funny and was glad it helped amplify his message.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Luigi Mangione Shares Curious Prison Insight in Birthday List
‘SORRY VEGANS’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:16AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:21AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court on New York state murder and terrorism charges in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2025. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Alleged assassin Luigi Mangione has shared the 27 things he’s grateful for after spending his 27th birthday in jail. TMZ have reprinted an electronic communication from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, where Mangione is imprisoned after being charged with the Dec. 4, 2024, murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione says he is grateful for the MDC mail room for processing “thousands” of letters sent to him from 40 countries. “I spend each day between the same four walls of my unit,” Mangione writes. “The monotony of my physical environment is offset by the variety and richness of the lives I experience through letters.” Mangione also praises his cellmate J for “tolerating the clutter of all my papers” and the MDC staff “who are nothing like what The Shawshank Redemption or The Stanford Prison Experiment had me to believe.” The letter states 30,000 people have donated a total of over $1 million to his legal fund. He also receives donations to his commissary account. The inmate writes he is grateful for “the trials I have endured which - I hope - prepared me for anything that might lie ahead.” Mangione also praises “Chicken Thursdays” and “Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce.” “Sorry vegans,” Mangione wrote. “It’s the realest food here and I need my strength.” He returns to court on June 26.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Growth-Boosting Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning Fast
THICK PONY CLUB
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.10.25 2:41AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 2:39AM EDT 
Dr. Groot hair care prodcuts
Dr. Groot

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.

Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Free shipping over $50
Shop At Dr. Groot

It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Smash’ on Broadway to Close Its Doors After Leaving Tonys Empty-Handed
SMASHED OUT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.10.25 10:48PM EDT 
Marc Shaiman, Susan Stroman, Robyn Hurder at "SMASH" Opening Night on Broadway.
Marc Shaiman, Susan Stroman, Robyn Hurder at "SMASH" Opening Night on Broadway. Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Smash will be ending its Broadway run shortly after leaving empty-handed from the Tonys Sunday. Based on the NBC television series of the same name, Smash follows the trials and tribulations of a cast and crew working on a musical about Marilyn Monroe’s life. Following 32 previews and 84 performances however, the meta musical will be playing its last show at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on June 22, producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg announced Tuesday. The production had been struggling to sell tickets throughout its run, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Smash’s grosses plateaued at $656,161 over the past week with its theater at only 66% capacity. The musical earned two nominations at the Tony Awards, one for best choreography and another for best featured actor, but failed to take any home. Meanwhile, Maybe Happy Ending, a musical about two retired robots who fall in love, was the biggest winner Sunday, picking up a total of six awards including a leading performance nod for Darren Criss and best musical.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Donald Trump Flubs Dig at Joe Biden’s Intelligence
THE BEST WORDS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.10.25 10:05PM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 9:55PM EDT 

President Donald Trump hurled another insult at Joe Biden during an address at Fort Bragg Tuesday, declaring that his predecessor was never the “sharpest bulb.” “I’ve known this guy for a long time. He was never the sharpest bulb,” Trump, 78, said of Biden, seemingly confusing the idioms “not the sharpest tool in the shed” and “not the brightest bulb” to indicate that someone is lacking intelligence. “But you know what he was? He wasn’t a radical left lunatic,” Trump continued. “He never dreamt about open borders. He never said that when he was of sound mind, which actually was a very long time ago.” The president’s Biden jab came in the midst of a broader tirade against Biden, who Trump further described as a “grossly unfit president” who “listened to whoever was operating the autopen.” Last week, the president accused Biden’s aides of using a mechanical pen, or an autopen, to sign key documents and conceal his cognitive and health decline during his term.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now