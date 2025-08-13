Roseanne Barr raised eyebrows Tuesday night after posting a bizarre image of The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and radio host Howard Stern on the beach in matching bikinis.

The actor, known for her support for President Donald Trump, did not add any commentary to the post, leaving the image, which is presumably AI-generated, to speak for itself.

The post is likely a reference to recent rumors that Stern’s long-running SiriusXM show was potentially facing cancellation.

Representatives for Roseanne, Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern did not return requests for comment.

A recent report from the U.S. Sun claimed that SiriusXM was considering canceling The Howard Stern Show once Stern’s five-year, $500 million deal expires at the end of 2025.

Without addressing the rumors directly, Stern reminded listeners the next day that he’d return from his usual summer break after Labor Day.

“We will back back though, very soon,“ he said. ”We’ll be back on the air, live. I’ve been refueling, so to speak."

Howard Stern has hosted ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on SiriusXM since 2006. Kevin Mazur/Getty for SiriusXM

Similarly, Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was canceled by CBS last month, with the network describing the decision as being purely financial.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” a statement read. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Colbert’s supporters have questioned the timing of the announcement, considering that shortly before his show’s cancelation, Colbert had criticized CBS’ parent company Paramount of settling with President Donald Trump in a $16 million lawsuit.

Colbert said of the settlement, “As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I’m offended, and I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company.”

“But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help,” he added.

The Writers Guild of America called for an investigation into the cancelation, releasing a statement that read, “The Writers Guild of America has significant concerns that The Late Show’s cancellation is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration.”

Colbert, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, took over ‘The Late Show‘ from David Letterman in 2015. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Despite being a vocal Trump supporter, Barr has previously complained that the administration had ignored her because she was too much of a “loose cannon.”

In a January interview with Variety, she said, “The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am.”