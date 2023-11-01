Save 25% on This At-Home Permanent Hair Removal Device for a Limited Time
SMOOTH SAVINGS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
“Beauty is pain” is an outdated sentiment for a number of reasons, but it’s also no longer true for many beauty treatments—especially at-home hair removal. RoseSkinCo’s Lumi is a game-changing at-home hair removal device that can permanently remove body hair in less than 12 weeks—without pain or a trip to the medical spa. In just six to 12 sessions, you’ll notice a significant decrease in the amount of hair in the treatment area, whether that’s your legs, armpits, or bikini area. Lumi is powered by FDA-approved IPL technology (intense pulsed light) to target hair at the root without damaging or burning the skin. You can choose from one of six intensity levels, allowing you to get a full body treatment done in less than 30 minutes.
RoseSkin Co. Lumi Device
Right now, RoseSkinCo’s Lumi device is 25 percent off as part of the brand’s Pre-Pink Friday offer, bringing the price down from $229 to $172— $57 in savings. Plus, you’ll receive free shipping and a 90-day money-back guarantee, so it’s a risk-free investment. To get started, head to the website for a quick quiz to determine if the Lumi device is right for you.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.