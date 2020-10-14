This Deal Will Help You Learn a New Language in No Time
- Save $141 on Rosetta Stone
- Rosetta Stone has up to 24 different language courses and this deal gives you lifetime access to all of them.
I was really looking forward to a trip to Spain before all of ~this~. We cancelled the trip, and I’m trying to look on the bright side. I took Spanish in high school, but wouldn’t it be great to be able to communicate when I eventually go? Now’s a great time to learn a language for future travels, and Rosetta Stone has over 24 to choose from. The subscription goes to an app on your phone so you can learn wherever, and they even have pronunciation help, too.
Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access
47% Off
Free Shipping | Free Returns
