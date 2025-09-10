Rosie O’Donnell Didn’t Attend Her Daughter’s Graduation Because of Trump Feud

Cheat Sheet
1
Carlos Alcaraz Unveils Another Horrifying Hairstyle After US Open Win
DOUBLE FAULT
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 12:21PM EDT 
Alcaraz.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 7: Winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the podium ceremony after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Men's Singles Final match on day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Satisfied with dominating the world of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has seemingly taken on a new challenge: finding the most outrageous hairstyle possible. On Tuesday, Alcaraz’s barber Victor Martínez posted pictures of him cutting the 22-year-old’s hair, now dyed bright platinum. The fresh look comes just two weeks after he received a controversial buzzcut on the eve of the US Open, which Alcaraz won on Sunday by beating Jannik Sinner in four electrifying sets. The buzzcut, which Alcaraz said his brother Álvaro gave him after bungling his planned cut, was so dismaying to fans that Martínez said he needed to speak with Álvaro. In his post, Martínez included pictures of him finishing off “Carlitos’s” new look, along with the caption, “Number 1 again and new look @carlitosalcatazz we are crazy.” Meanwhile, Alcaraz posted a photo dump that traced his US Open journey through his evolving hair, beginning with it being buzzed at the start of the tournament and ending with it covered in tin foil as the dying process took place. Alcaraz will now hope that his bright hair blinds his opponents, as the world number one looks to win his first Australian Open and seventh Grand Slam trophy next January.

Read it at The Sun

2
Lions Eat Zookeeper Alive in Front of Horrified Tourists
‘HE NEVER SCREAMED’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 11:59AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 11:07AM EDT 
Lions kept in captivity in Thailand
Pongmanat Tasiri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A zookeeper has been eaten alive by a pack of lions, a safari park in Thailand announced on Wednesday. An eyewitness to the attack gave a baffling description to the local TV network. He said the experienced animal handler got out of his vehicle and turned his back on the lions, apparently waiting for them to approach. “He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream,” Professor Tavatchai Kanchanarin told Thairath TV. “Three or four other lions then joined in... biting the zookeeper.” The medical professor said he thought the man’s behavior was “weird.” Visitors to the park watched helplessly as the pride chewed him to the bone, unable to do anything but blare the horns of their vehicles and wait 15 minutes for authorities to arrive with guns, according to the Daily Mail. The wildlife protection director at Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Sadudee Punpugdee, told AFP that the zookeeper “usually fed the lions” and was mauled by six or seven cats. Questions have since been raised about the park’s safety standards, although an unnamed senior official told local media, “We have rules and we repeat them often as we work with dangerous animals.”

Read it at Thairath TV

3
New Mexico Becomes First State to Offer Free Childcare
FREE FOR ALL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 1:21PM EDT 
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leaves the stage after speaking during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Beginning on Nov. 1, every family in New Mexico will have access to free child care, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced. “By investing in universal child care, we are giving families financial relief, supporting our economy, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and thrive,” said the Democratic Governor in a press release. The “groundbreaking new initiative” will be an expansion of a 2022 program that began offering free child care to families in New Mexico who were earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. According to Monday’s press release, the program is expected to save an average of $12,000 per year per family for each child. In 2019, Gov. Lujan Grisham created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department to provide “a more cohesive, equitable, and effective early childhood system in New Mexico.” With the new program, New Mexico is the first state in the nation to guarantee universal child care. “Achieving universal child care will make a huge difference for the state’s children, families, businesses, and educators—and for all of us, by showing that it can be done,” said Michelle Kang, president and CEO of the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Read it at NBC News

4
Toxic Barrels Off L.A.’s Coast Found With Bizarre ‘Halos’
UNDERWATER ENGIMA
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 1:01PM EDT 
Barrel photographed by SuBastian showing the white halo on the ocean floor surrounding it.
As the sediment dissolves, it creates the odd-looking halos around each barrel. Schmidt Ocean Institute

Thousands of barrels with bizarre “white halos” were found deep beneath the U.S. coast near Los Angeles, and scientists are starting to unravel the mystery. A study published Tuesday in the journal PNAS Nexus shows they contain a caustic alkali waste, resulting in the sea floor halos and a concrete-like crust inside the circles. Caustic means it can corrode materials it comes into contact with, and alkali is a substance that reacts with water. When the waste leaked from the barrels, it reacted with the water to form brucite, creating the concrete-like sediment. And as that sediment dissolves, it becomes odd-looking halos around each barrel. The barrels were initially discovered in 2021 in the San Pedro Basin. Researchers were concerned they could possibly contain a pesticide called DDT, which causes negative impacts on the environment and human health, resulting in its 1972 ban. But using a remotely operated submarine vehicle, SuBastian, the scientists were able to collect samples to determine it wasn’t the toxic pesticide. “One of the main waste streams from DDT production was acid and they didn’t put that into barrels,” said lead author Dr. Johanna Gutleben, researcher at University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “It makes you wonder: What was worse than DDT acid waste to deserve being put into barrels?” Between the 1930s and 1970s, thousands of items were dumped legally off the coast of Southern California. And sediments in the area are still heavily contaminated with toxic chemicals, such as DDT. The discovery could assist in mapping the scale of pollution in the area, according to the researcher.

Read it at Daily Mail

5
Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Wouldn’t Want Sequel to Iconic Movie
DON’T BRING IT ON
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.10.25 11:27AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 11:25AM EDT 

Kirsten Dunst, 43, is not interested in a Bring it On reboot. Dunst, who was just 17 when she filmed the 2000 cheerleading movie, told Denny Directo from Entertainment Tonight that she is not interested in acting or producing a sequel. “No, no,” she said emphatically, “leave good things in the—like, where they are.” The movie, which centers around two high school cheerleading teams as they prepare for a national competition, was followed by six direct-to-video sequels without any of the original stars. “I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit, or, I don’t even know what I would do. Be a coach or something?” Dunst remarked. But that doesn’t mean Dunst, who has credits in serious indie movies as well as major blockbusters, is not opposed to doing another comedy. “I just want to do something that my kids would love that I was in.” Dunst shares two sons—seven-year-old Ennis and four-year-old James—with her husband, actor Jesse Plemons, 37. In her latest project, Dunst co-starred with Channing Tatum in Roofman, a 2025 dramedy directed by Derek Cianfrance about a veteran-turned-criminal squatting in a Toys “R” Us store.

6
Shock as Popular Reality Star Named as ‘The Bachelorette’
MORMON MOM
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 11:52AM EDT 
Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Taylor Frankie Paul, has announced that she will lead season 22 of The Bachelorette. “This is something so new for me because obviously I got married young, divorced, and then the first guy I met was the next relationship,“ Frankie Paul told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. The 31-year-old creator of #MomTok—a community of Mormon mothers from Utah who create TikTok content about their lives—divorced her then-husband, Tate Paul, following a 2022 soft-swinging scandal that became the catalyst for Hulu’s show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She shares two children, Indy and Ocean, with her ex-husband, and has one child, Ever, with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Her fellow Secret Lives cast mates—Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck— have joined the latest season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Frankie Paul is the first bachelorette who has not come from within the franchise. All previous leads were originally contestants on ABC’s The Bachelor. The star revealed that she will remain on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Read it at PEOPLE

7

Rosie O’Donnell Didn’t Attend Her Daughter’s Graduation Because of Trump Feud

TRUMP’S DOG HOUSE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 12:07PM EDT 
Rosie O'Donnell looking at a camera.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Rosie O'Donnell attends "Girl From The North Country" Broadway opening night at Belasco Theatre on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) John Lamparski/John Lamparski/ Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she missed her daughter’s college graduation because of her ongoing fight with President Donald Trump. While on the No Filter Podcast, she opened up about her nearly 20-year feud with the president. “My daughter graduated from college, and I didn’t go back because the security people said to me they didn’t think it was wise,” O’Donnell said. She later said she believes that Trump will use her as a pawn to “rile his base.” Her presumption is corroborated by Trump’s previous threats. He wrote on his Truth Social platform, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.” Though Trump can not revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship, his animosity toward the comedian has made her an enemy of Trump supporters. When Trump was asked why he has used language such as“fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals” to describe women; he responded “Only Rosie O’Donnell.” She made the decision to move to Ireland in Jan. 2025 to escape Trump. She claimed she moved after Trump’s reelection, because his first term was detrimental to her mental health.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

8
Trump’s Tin-Pot Takeover is Killing D.C. Tourism
NO TANKS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.10.25 11:59AM EDT 
Armed members of the National Guard from multiple states patrol The Wharf in Washington D.C. on orders from Pres. Donald Trump, Aug. 25, 2025.
Armed members of the National Guard from multiple states patrol The Wharf in Washington D.C. on orders from Pres. Donald Trump. Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the nation’s capital appears to have hit tourism. Museums and restaurants are reporting a noticeable downturn in the number of visitors as police officers man checkpoints, federal agents carry out deportations, and tanks roll down the street. “We have been dealing with concerns from the leisure market about the atmosphere in DC. That has been the biggest issue,” said Elliot Ferguson, CEO of Destination DC, a nonprofit set up to promote tourism in coordination with the mayor’s office. “We had 9/11, the anthrax attacks, the D.C. sniper, government shutdowns, January 6, and now this,” he added. Trump launched his crackdown in August, alleging “rampant crime” and the need for “liberation” as grounds for bringing the nation’s capital under federal control—despite violent crime already being down by roughly 26 percent from the previous year. The 30-day emergency order expired without Congressional extension on Wednesday, though federal agents and National Guard units remain deployed across the city.

Read it at CNN

9
Devastating Poll Reveals Most Americans Aren’t Buying RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Claims
SHOT DOWN
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 12:50PM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 11:40AM EDT 
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claims that his crusade against vaccines is based on science are overwhelmingly rejected by the public, a damming survey has found. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,084 U.S. adults nationwide found that less than a quarter (24 percent) support the Trump administration’s sweeping targeting of vaccine recommendations because they believe they are backed by science and facts, with nearly half (48 percent) believing the policies are not science-driven. Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic for years, including pushing the long-disputed claim that they cause autism, has not been subtle in his overhauling of recommendations for immunizations, which is causing turmoil within the public health agencies he oversees, especially the CDC. Since becoming health secretary, Kennedy has overseen major changes, such as removing recommendations that young and healthy people and pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, all while citing his “commitment to evidence-based science.” The Reuters survey also found that 48 percent fear children will not get the shots they need in the future, with 42 percent worried that they themselves will not be able to get vaccines they need under Kennedy’s reign.

Read it at Reuters

10
Apple Stocks Dive After Launch of Thinnest iPhone
IN THE THICK OF IT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro.
Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple showcased its newest—and skinniest—smartphones at its highly-anticipated launch event Tuesday, but failed to impress investors as stocks dived soon after. Stocks dropped by 2.3 percent to $228.95 as of Wednesday morning, reflecting disappointment with the lack of advancements on the company’s artificial intelligence efforts, according to analysts. The Cupertino-based occasion is considered Apple’s most important event of the year as the company aims to impress investors and customers with its latest technology. Apple’s newest designs were leaked ahead of the event by Bloomberg, and according to the outlet, investors were left largely underwhelmed. While the company made advancements with the smartphones’ hardware and design, Apple’s lack of artificial intelligence advancements has put the company in a vulnerable position compared to the rest of its Silicon Valley competitors who have jumped on the AI bandwagon. Along with the iPhone 17 Air—the company’s ultra thin model—the iPhone 17 Pro was released alongside new smartwatches and improved AirPods. CEO Tim Cook has called the Air model “a total game changer.” According to Apple’s press release, the Air is “more durable than any previous iPhone” while also being the “most power-efficient iPhone ever made.”

Read it at Investor's Business Daily

