Rosie O’Donnell Goes Low With Attack on Oprah and Lauren Sánchez

Rosie O’Donnell let loose on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos over their opulent wedding festivities while throwing shade at Oprah Winfrey for keeping company with the couple in her latest Substack poem.

The comedian slammed Sánchez, 55, who married the Amazon founder, 61, in a $50 million wedding Friday, as a “fake fem bot wife,” pairing the line with “then and now” photos that appeared to contrast a younger Sánchez with a more recent image showing fuller lips—implying that Sánchez’s appearance has been heavily manufactured.

“Why would he choose her / After the salt of the earth Mackenzie,” O’Donnell, 63, wondered, referencing Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott, 55, to whom the billionaire was married for 25 years before their 2019 divorce.

She suggested that Bezos had “sold his soul” and that the “devil is smiling.”

Calling out the “gross excess” of the Bezos’ Venetian wedding, which saw countless billionaires flooding the city’s canals and airport with private yachts and jets, O’Donnell turned her ire towards fellow talk-show host Oprah, 71.

Venice suffered through an all-out billionaire invasion over the weekend, as guests collectively worth close to half a trillion dollars flooded the city for the Bezos' wedding. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos / Really - how is that possible,” she wrote in the 440 word poem, reminding Oprah that Bezos is “not a nice man” by “any metric.”

Both Oprah and O’Donnell became cultural icons in the 1990s, rising to widespread popularity with The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Rosie O’Donnell Show, respectively. In 2011, O’Donnell began to host a talk show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, with Oprah calling her a “partner and friend.” But she ended up pulling the plug on O’Donnell’s program after six months of low ratings.

Oprah and O'Donnell tied for best talk show host at the 1998 Emmy Awards. Kristin Murphy/Getty Images

Although O’Donnell, who is reportedly worth $80 million, would have fit in among the ultra-wealthy guests at the wedding, Oprah stood in a different league entirely with her $3.1 billion fortune making her one of the richest attendees, surpassed only by the likes of Bill Gates and Bezos himself.

Blasting the “worthless performative nonsense” that Oprah and others put on in Venice, O’Donnell continued, “We have become numb to gross excess / We have learned to tolerate it / Celebrity worship / Devoid of humanity.”

She also lamented the state of “fascist America,” a country she fled following the re-election of her longtime archenemy Donald Trump.

Writing from her new home in Dublin, Ireland, the gay comedian wondered whether New York City’s pride march—held Sunday—would be banned by next year, and called Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” the “nail in all of our coffins.”

She expressed doubt that U.S. midterm elections would take place at all, before quoting lyrics from Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” to finish out her impassioned post.