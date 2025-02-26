Rosie O’Donnell Says Co-Star ‘Struggled’ Before Tragic Death

Three skydivers have died in less than one month at the same facility in Arizona, officials said. The most recent death involved a 47-year-old “experienced skydiver” who had jumped near Skydive Arizona in Eloy on Feb 16, Newser reported. The unidentified man, who skydived more than 25,000 times, died after witnesses say he attempted an “advanced” landing technique. His death comes after another skydiver at the facility, a 55-year-old woman from Minnesota, died on Jan 24 after her parachute canopy spun during her dive. The woman, Ann Wick, reportedly skydived hundreds of times. A week later, 46-year-old Shawn Bowen died after his parachute did not deploy. The Arizona facility said it is the biggest in the world and has hosted multiple skydiving World Cups. Following Wick’s death, the facility said it “remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.” In a follow-up statement, the organization said, “The management of Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of sharing the skies with him.”
