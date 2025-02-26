Rosie O’Donnell Says Co-Star ‘Struggled’ Before Tragic Death

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Skydive Facility Rocked by 3 Deaths in Less Than a Month
FATAL ACCIDENTS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 3:34PM EST 
Skydiver
Skydiver MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Three skydivers have died in less than one month at the same facility in Arizona, officials said. The most recent death involved a 47-year-old “experienced skydiver” who had jumped near Skydive Arizona in Eloy on Feb 16, Newser reported. The unidentified man, who skydived more than 25,000 times, died after witnesses say he attempted an “advanced” landing technique. His death comes after another skydiver at the facility, a 55-year-old woman from Minnesota, died on Jan 24 after her parachute canopy spun during her dive. The woman, Ann Wick, reportedly skydived hundreds of times. A week later, 46-year-old Shawn Bowen died after his parachute did not deploy. The Arizona facility said it is the biggest in the world and has hosted multiple skydiving World Cups. Following Wick’s death, the facility said it “remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.” In a follow-up statement, the organization said, “The management of Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of sharing the skies with him.”

Read it at Newser

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Tourists Flock to ‘Puppy Mountain’ After Uncanny Resemblance Goes Viral
PUPPY LOVE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 3:17PM EST 
"Puppy Mountain" seen near Yichang City, China
AP/Guo Qingshan

Tourists began to flock to a mountainside in China after a social media user pointed out that it looks like a dog’s head. The viral post, on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, created a new pilgrimage site for dog-lovers and people started to visit the Xiling Gorge, in Yichang, Hubei province, en masse. Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan had visited in January and shared the photo weeks later after he realized the dog-like features of the cliff formation, which extends into the sea. “It was so magical and cute. I was so excited and happy when I discovered it,” Guo said. “The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River.” Within days, the post had received over 120,000 likes and people began visiting the gorge. “I was really happy to see the mountain,” one dog owner, who drove for an hour to be there, said. “I always travel with my dog if possible, so Puppy Mountain and my own little dog really match.” Guo’s snap also prompted a new hashtag, #xiaogoushan—Chinese for “Puppy Mountain”—on Weibo.

Read it at Huffington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Strengthen Your Core And Intensify Intimacy With Kegel Training
HOLD IT RIGHT THERE
AD BY Adam & Eve
Updated 02.26.25 1:27PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 12:00AM EST 
A black and white photo of a woman wearing lingerie while lying on top of a bed. She is laughing.
Dushawn Jovic, Unsplash

Sexual wellness is a crucial part of overall health. Feeling good in your body positively impacts every area of your life. Adam & Eve provides products that work to support both physical health and intimate moments.

One area where these products particularly excel is strengthening of the pelvic floor. This group of muscles is located at the base of the pelvis and support important organs like the bladder. Overtime, pregnancy, childbirth, and age weaken these muscles. This weakness can cause issues like loss of bladder control. Kegels are exercises—that your doctor may recommend—to strengthen your pelvic floor. If you want to upgrade your routine, Adam & Eve’s Satisfyer Kegel training sets are the answer.

The sets include weighted balls designed to be gently inserted into the vaginal canal, engaging the pelvic floor muscles as they tighten to hold them in place. This resistance leads to more activation in your muscles, resulting in improved tone, increased strength, and stronger orgasms. As you progress, you can use heavier balls for a tougher challenge.

A stronger pelvic floor offers benefits beyond the bedroom, including improved bladder control, resistance against age-related muscle weakening, support for pelvic organs, and better recovery after childbirth.

Satisfyer Kegel Strengthening Ball Set
Use the code BEAST20 to save 20%
Buy At Adam & Eve$32

Satisfyer Yoni Power 1 Kegel Training Set
Use the code BEAST20 to save 20%
Buy At Adam & Eve$24

As a special offer, Adam & Eve is offering 20% off a single product of your choice and a free mystery gift. Simply use the code BEAST20 at checkout.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Rosie O’Donnell Says Co-Star ‘Struggled’ Before Tragic Death

‘HEARTBREAKING’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.26.25 3:15PM EST 
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996.
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about the “heartbreaking” death of her co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died Wednesday of unknown causes at age 39. The Buffy the Vampire and Gossip Girl star headlined Harriet the Spy with O’Donnell in 1996, when Trachtenberg was just 10 years old. “I loved her very much,” O’Donnell said in a statement to People, “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.” O’Donnell didn’t elaborate on the late actress’ “struggle” to the magazine. However, authorities are not treating her death as suspicious and sources told ABC News that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant recently and may have been suffering complications. Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside Trachtenburg in the Disney movie Ice Princess, posted a photo of to remember her Wednesday with the capiton, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔.” Buffy star David Boreanaz and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick also expressed their condolences on Instagram. Last year, Trachtenberg attracted unwelcome attention when social media users speculated about her health in response to a photo she’d uploaded to Instagram. “I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she wrote at the time.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Top Washington Post Columnist Has Blunt Four-Word Response to MAGA Makeover
NOT MINCING WORDS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 1:44PM EST 
Jeff Bezos.
Reporters at the Washington Post expressed their horror after Jeff Bezos announced the paper’s MAGA makeover. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A top national politics columnist at The Washington Post expressed his horror in just four words after the paper’s owner Jeff Bezos announced a new MAGA editorial slant. “What the actual f---,” Philip Bump wrote on Bluesky immediately after the publisher shared his new vision on Wednesday morning. Bezos, who also owns Amazon, wrote in an email to staff that the paper’s opinion pages would be focused on two conservative pillars: “free markets and personal liberties.” He added, “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.” Bezos had already spurred outcry, staff resignations, and a subscriber exodus when he killed an editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president in October. Other current and former Post reporters were also incensed by Wednesday’s development. Current economics correspondent Jeff Stein called it a “massive encroachment” that “makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated.” Amanda Katz, an opinion editor who stepped down in December, deemed the move “an absolute abandonment of the principles of accountability of the powerful, justice, democracy, human rights, and accurate information... in favor of a white male billionaire’s self-interested agenda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Zero-Proof THC Seltzers Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover
BOOZE-FREE BUZZ
Davon Singh
Updated 02.18.25 2:08PM EST 
Published 12.19.24 4:24PM EST 
An assortment of Happi's Alcohol-Free THC drinks on a yellow background. There are two cans, one orange and one green. Three glasses filled with liquid and ice cubes. Plus, three boxes stacked on top of each other.
Happi

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially now that it’s Damp February. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus,
with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative, you can have the best of both worlds with Happi.

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories a can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi THC Seltzer (12-Pack)
Buy At Happi

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but the Raspberry Honeysuckle is a clear fan favorite. It’s bursting with a sweet-tart berry flavor and a hint of honeysuckle. With over 140 reviews, Raspberry Honeysuckle holds a 4.9 rating on Happi’s website. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
A Mysterious Disease That Kills Within Days Is Spreading
SPREADING QUICKLY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.26.25 1:39PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 11:14AM EST 
Congo
Evrard Ngendakumana/Evrard Ngendakumana/ REUTERS

Only weeks after President Donald Trump forced the United States to exit the World Health Organization, experts say that millions of lives are already at risk, and WHO officials are now sounding the alarm about an “unknown” disease in central Africa that can kill within days. It’s spreading fast. At least 53 people are already dead, and most met their untimely fate after only 48 hours. The WHO said the “significant public health threat” is taking lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters due to decades of armed conflict. The disease first broke out in a village called Boloko, where three toddlers passed away after eating a bat carcass. Symptoms are similar to those of Ebola and Marburg—people vomit blood or have intense nose bleeds. Infected individuals also experience diarrhea, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue. At least 431 cases have been reported since January, said the WHO, and it has a fatality rate of 12.3 percent. On Trump’s first day in office, he began withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. He demanded that staff members from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut off all communication with the WHO. He also began overhauling USAID, and thousands of staff members were furloughed, impacting countless global programs that combat disease and prevent it from spreading.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
American Airlines Plane Aborts Landing to Avoid Collision
TENSE SKIES
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 12:51PM EST 
American Airlines flight
American Airlines flight Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An American Airlines plane was forced to delay its landing on Tuesday to avoid colliding with another plane that was taking off from the same runway. The Airbus A319 was arriving at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. when it was notified about the other aircraft. “An air traffic controller instructed American Flight 2246 to perform a go-around at Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) Airport to ensure separation was maintained between this aircraft and a preceding departure from the same runway,” Federal Aviation Administration officials said. The flight “landed safely and normally at DCA after it was instructed by Air Traffic Control to complete a standard go-around to allow another aircraft more time for takeoff,” reported a spokesperson. The airline says the incident was typical and “can occur nearly every day.” The spokesperson defended the move, saying, “It’s a tool in both the pilot’s and air traffic controller’s toolbox to help maintain” safety and efficiency. The incident comes in the wake of a slew of airline incidents, with an emergency landing in New Jersey on Tuesday and a devastating plane crash in Washington last month that killed 67 people.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘White Lotus’ Star Clarifies Open Marriage Comments About Actor Husband
‘CALM DOWN, INTERNET’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 10:43AM EST 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts attend the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts attend the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The White Lotus star, Carrie Coon, 44, squashed rumors that she has an open relationship with her husband Tracy Letts, after admitting the 59-year-old tells her about his crushes on other women, the Independent reported. “Settle down, internet! I said ‘open minded’ not ‘open,’” Coon wrote on X on Tuesday. This is following her appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast where Coon shared candidly that she and her husband of 12 years are not the jealous types. “That’s the nice thing about a marriage where everything’s on the table; you talk about everything,” she said in Monday’s episode. “We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups. So we never wanna be, like, the police, you know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?’” Coon defended her husband explaining, “Tracy’s the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street… and he always tells me who he has a crush on.” She added: “It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating.” When Maron asked if the couple, who are towing the line of monogamy, ever go “over the line,” Coon simply replied “We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring. I mean, look, life is short, finite.”

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
First Step Taken to Determine Menendez Brothers' Possible Release
GOV GOES MENENDEZ MODE
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.26.25 11:53AM EST 
Published 02.26.25 11:52AM EST 
Erik and Lyle Menendez
Erik and Lyle Menendez MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a review board to determine whether the Menendez brothers are ready for freedom. The governor instructed the Board of Parole Hearings to perform a “risk assessment investigation” on the brothers, who are serving life sentences for the murders of their parents in 1989, according to TMZ. Before the board assesses the siblings, there must be a “comprehensive risk assessment,” similar to a parole hearing. According to Newsom, experts will probe “what led each brother to commit their offense, and if they have done the transformational work needed—and gained the skills—to avoid repeating their mistakes.” The governor said he will use the information from the assessment to determine if he should commute their sentences. A lawyer for the brothers, who have appealed to Newsom for clemency, told ABC News on Wednesday that he’s “gratified and hopeful” about Newsom’s move, which was described as the first step in their path to freedom. The brothers appeared last week on the 2 Angry Men podcast, where they discussed the hardships they experienced in prison and the programs they created to help other inmates.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
MAGA Melts Down Over iPhone Bug That Replaces the Word ‘Racist’ With ‘Trump’
ROTTEN TO THE CORE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 10:41AM EST 
US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (out of frame) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The MAGAverse accused Apple of being biased against the president after the company admitted that iPhones had been replacing the word “racist” with "Trump." A feature that allows people to dictate sentences using their voice would replace the president’s name with the word “racist” before recalibrating to the correct term. Apple said it was rolling out a fix, though a Daily Beast test showed the issue appeared to already be resolved Wednesday. “We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple told the Associated Press. The company, whose CEO Tim Cook Trump recently praised, blamed phonetic overlap from the shared “r” consonant. “Apple hates MAGA and hates Trump,” one person raged on X. In his recent praise, Trump was reacting to Apple’s announcement that it will funnel billions into the U.S. by hiring 20,000 new employees over the next four years and establishing a new server factory in Texas. However, Trump on Wednesday, said that Apple should “get rid of DEI rules.”

Read it at Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
White House Defends Musk’s Attendance at Cabinet Meeting
JOINED AT THE HIP
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 11:59AM EST 
OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is set to attend President Donald Trump’s first White House Cabinet meeting Wednesday morning, CNN reported. Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Musk’s attendance at the meeting despite the fact he is not an official member of the Cabinet but just a “special government employee.” “Well, Elon is working with the Cabinet secretaries and their staff every single day to identify waste and fraud and abuse at these respective agencies.” Musk was effectively demoted last week from heading up the Department of Government Efficiency to simply being a senior adviser to Trump. “All of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE,” Leavitt said, emphasizing that the secretaries “work alongside” DOGE before offering some insider insight into what’s in store in the Cabinet meeting. “Cabinet members will be providing updates on their efforts,” she said. “And providing updates on what they’re doing at their agencies in terms of policy and implementing the promises that the president made on the campaign trail.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
The Last LaughOscars Legend Tells All About Hardest Host to Work With
Matt Wilstein
RecapsA Real Housewives ‘Tacky, Low, Classless’ Dinner Party for the Ages
Alec Karam
Reviews‘Beyond the Gates’: The First New Soap in 26 Years Is a Slap in the Face to Trump
Tim Teeman
RecapsThe Massive ‘Paradise’ Twist Is Finally Revealed
Emma Fraser
Celebrity‘Gossip Girl’ Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at Age 39
Clare Donaldson