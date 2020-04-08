Rosie O’Donnell Says She Talked to Michael Cohen for Six Hours in Prison
Rosie O’Donnell said Tuesday that she had visited Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, in prison after the two “became pen pals.” Appearing on Howard Stern’s radio show, O’Donnell described how she had written a letter to Cohen the night of Trump’s impeachment, leading to the two of them corresponding, according to O’Donnell. She said she visited him before the coronavirus outbreak and “got to ask him every question I had” during a six-hour meeting. She said he apologized for threatening to sue her and for Trump's attacks on her. Trump and O’Donnell have feuded for a number of years, with Trump threatening to sue her multiple times. “Talk about unlikely friends,” Stern remarked. “He is so remorseful and so upset with himself for not listening to what his wife and children were saying to him for years,” O’Donnell told Stern.